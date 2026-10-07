South Korea’s Nuri Rocket Successfully Launches 15 Satellites into Orbit

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea has successfully carried out the fifth launch of its domestically developed Nuri space rocket, sending 15 satellites into orbit in another milestone for the country’s growing independent space program.

The 200-ton rocket lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, approximately 400 kilometers [248 miles] southwest of Seoul, at 12:25 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The mission carried five satellites belonging to South Korea’s first domestically launched microsatellite constellation, along with 10 CubeSats.

The primary payload consisted of NEONSAT microsatellites, numbered 2 through 6, which were scheduled for deployment at intervals of approximately 35 to 40 seconds at an altitude of around 575 kilometers [357 miles]. The CubeSats were to be released afterward.

Each NEONSAT weighs less than 100 kilograms [220 pounds] and is equipped with an electro-optical camera capable of identifying objects measuring as little as 1 meter [3.3 feet] in black-and-white imagery.

The satellites are intended to provide persistent observation of the Korean Peninsula and surrounding regions, supporting national security requirements as well as disaster monitoring and emergency response.

South Korea plans to launch another five NEONSAT satellites during Nuri’s sixth flight next year. The additional spacecraft will complete the planned 10-satellite constellation.

The latest mission builds on the rocket’s previous success in November 2025, when Nuri’s fourth flight placed 13 satellites into orbit, including the CAS500-3 satellite and 12 CubeSats.

That mission represented several milestones for South Korea’s space program. It was Nuri’s first nighttime launch and the first mission in which private company Hanwha Aerospace took the lead.

With the fifth flight, South Korea continues to expand its ability to independently place satellites into orbit while developing a domestic satellite network designed for both national security and civilian applications.