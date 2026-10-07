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France’s Schools in Turmoil: Students Take to the Streets
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 9 hours ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
Student protests have spread across France over deteriorating school conditions, teacher shortages and insufficient funding, with hundreds of schools disrupted and thousands arrested as the demonstrations intensify.
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