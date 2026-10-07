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France’s Schools in Turmoil: Students Take to the Streets

France’s Schools in Turmoil: Students Take to the Streets
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Student protests have spread across France over deteriorating school conditions, teacher shortages and insufficient funding, with hundreds of schools disrupted and thousands arrested as the demonstrations intensify.

France’s Schools in Turmoil: Students Take to the Streets

 

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Last Update: 07-10-2026 Hour: 04:57 Beirut Timing

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