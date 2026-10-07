Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah marked three years since the Al-Aqsa Flood, describing it as a legitimate act of Resistance that revived the Palestinian Cause and condemned the "Israeli" war on Gaza, denouncing the US and Western governments for enabling genocide and crimes against humanity.

The statement reaffirmed support for Palestinian Resistance and warned regional governments that accommodation with "Israel" and its allies would undermine their sovereignty and regional stability.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Three consecutive years have passed in the history of the region, yet the debate over the narratives surrounding the Al-Aqsa Flood, which shook the world on October 7, 2023, has still not been settled. The event reminded the world of the Palestinian cause, which the arrogant and those complicit with them had worked tirelessly for years to consign to the cave of oblivion and the labyrinths of bargaining.

Those who understand the justifications and motives behind the Flood ultimately conclude, through their chain of evidence and arguments, that it was a courageous, exceptional, natural, justified and legitimate act of resistance, given the scale of the injustice and erasure that threatened Palestine and its people with disappearance.

The Al-Aqsa Flood was therefore a major shock whose consequences should be measured by the standards of values and laws, and by the extent of its impact on politics - not by the standards of power, superiority, and the excessive use of violence, even to the point of exterminating women and children, as the Zionist enemy did in Gaza.

Although the peoples of the world rose up and demonstrated in support of the human values and rights brought to the fore by the Palestinian cause through the Al-Aqsa Flood, and although Western capitals and universities were filled with marches condemning and denouncing genocide and crimes against humanity, the region surrounding Palestine was unsettled by the Flood because it came in opposition to the path of defeatist normalization along which the regimes had been leading the region, in accordance with the wishes of the Zionist entity and its international supporters.

Three years during which the world was inundated with news and images of Zionist and American savagery and barbarism, and that of their Western alliances, have not yet resulted in the resolution of the confrontation over Gaza and its political and legal future in favor of the Zionist enemy and its supporters.

Nor has the narrative of those who objected to and expressed reservations about the Flood prevailed, despite the lamentations and eulogies over the destruction, devastation as well as the human and material losses that the Zionist enemy has relentlessly inflicted, with no regard for international law or human rights.

Despite that savagery and genocide, the enemy has failed to eliminate Hamas, the resistance factions, or the people of Gaza.

It hasn’t achieved peace, nor even a truce or temporary stability. The situation remains open to developments whose repercussions extend beyond the Gaza Strip to the future of the entire region, the Palestinian cause, and international peace and security- and indeed beyond the myth of the international order and its claims to protect human rights.

It is not enough for the balance to currently tip in favor of US- and Western-backed Zionist brutality over the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people to claim that international peace is moving the region toward security and stability. No security can be expected, nor can stability be relied upon, so long as the rights of peoples are denied and their right to self-determination is overridden.

Three years have passed since the Al-Aqsa Flood, yet the surging wave continues to threaten the deniers and tyrants with drowning and disappointment, despite all the tactical successes they have achieved. They will remain incapable-even paralyzed- when it comes to turning those successes into a stable strategic situation in their favor. This is due to the resilience of the resistance and the steadfastness and conviction of its people in the justness and legitimacy of their cause, a cause worthy of every challenge and sacrifice.

Moreover, the Al-Aqsa Flood revealed the greatness of the Palestinian people, the strength of their will, and the firmness of their resilience in confronting the “Israeli” killing machine.

It also exposed the true face of the brutal Zionist entity, and behind it the American enemy and the forces of global arrogance. It further unveiled the falsehood of the international community and its institutions’ claims to defend freedom and justice, revealing their inability to protect even the most basic human rights.

It also unmasked those who shirked their responsibilities and those who were complicit, choosing silence in the face of the most heinous crimes, massacres, and acts of genocide against a people who chose to resist their occupier and struggle for their freedom and dignity and for the recovery of their land and rights.

Hezbollah in Lebanon, which remains committed to its belief in the justice of the Palestinian cause and does not hesitate to support its resisting and oppressed people, renews its unequivocal condemnation of the blatant Zionist genocide, which exposes the false values of the international community.

It holds the US administration and the Western states that remain silent about the crimes of the Zionists accountable for those crimes, whether genocide or crimes against humanity.

In addition, it calls on the peoples of the world to rise up to protect human rights, uphold justice and prevent the powerful from controlling international law and its implementation.

As we beseech Almighty God to accept the sacrifices of the leaders, fighters, and heroic martyrs of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and all other resistance factions, and to grant our people in Gaza, the West Bank, and all of Palestine the patience and unity of position needed to thwart the objectives of the scheme targeting the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people as a whole, we stand firmly with all these resistance factions and urge them to remain steadfast and united around their vision and position against the project of the enemy, its supporters, and those complicit with it.

We also warn the rulers of the region that silence, accommodation and flattery toward the enemy and its allies will ultimately lead only to the erosion of their authority, their weakening and the enabling of the enemy to determine the future of their countries and peoples.

Circumstances are not immutable destinies beyond change. When peoples succeed in making effective use of the elements of change, their will remains capable of shaping the present and creating the future.

{And those who have wronged will come to know what [kind of] return they will have, and the outcome belongs to the righteous.}