Mexico Warns US-Backed Police Academy in Queretaro Lacks Federal Approval

By Staff, Agencies

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has warned that a US-backed police training academy being established in the state of Queretaro does not have authorization from Mexico’s federal government, raising concerns over the state’s handling of security cooperation with Washington.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Sheinbaum said her administration had not been informed about the International Police Training Academy before US Ambassador Ronald Johnson joined Queretaro Governor Mauricio Kuri at an event marking the start of construction.

She stressed that the issue was not the ambassador’s participation in the ceremony itself, but whether the project had received the legally required federal authorization.

“The problem is not the presence of an ambassador at an activity like this, but rather the nature of the activity and the permits they must have to develop the academy they announced at the event,” Sheinbaum said.

Under Mexico’s constitutional framework, state governments cannot independently conclude security agreements with foreign governments. Such cooperation falls under federal jurisdiction and requires authorization through the appropriate national security authorities.

Sheinbaum said Mexico had already authorized nine security cooperation initiatives involving Queretaro and US security agencies. However, she emphasized that the newly announced academy was not included among those approved projects.

“We have a good relationship with the US government on security matters and on other issues. What we ask the state governors, the ambassador and the US government is that Mexican laws be followed in everything related to international cooperation,” the president added.

The dispute represents the second known case during Sheinbaum’s administration in which a Mexican state government has been accused of bypassing federal authority while establishing security cooperation with the United States.

In April, reports emerged that two US agents killed in a vehicle accident in Chihuahua were CIA personnel operating in Mexico after being invited by the state government to assist with security operations. The revelation prompted a federal investigation into the administration of Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos.

The proposed International Police Training Academy in Queretaro is intended to train state police personnel in identifying and intercepting drugs, weapons, large quantities of illicit cash and other forms of contraband.

Despite the stated security objectives of the facility, Sheinbaum reiterated that the Queretaro government must first submit the project to federal authorities for review and authorization.

The president concluded with a direct warning to Governor Kuri’s administration:

“This is a warning to the government of Queretaro,” Sheinbaum said.

The dispute highlights the tension between Mexico’s federal government and state authorities over the scope of security cooperation with the United States, particularly as bilateral efforts to combat organized crime and illicit trafficking continue to expand.