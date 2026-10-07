Trump Unveils $3.7 Billion Anduril Shipyard Project in Maryland

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has announced plans for a major new shipyard at Sparrows Point in Maryland, backed by a $3.7 billion investment from military technology company Anduril and an additional $2.9 billion contribution from the US Navy.

Speaking at the Maryland site on Tuesday, Trump described the project as the largest new shipyard to be constructed in the United States since World War II.

“Today, we’re officially launching the construction of the largest new shipyard in the United States” since World War II, Trump said at the site.

Trump said the facility, which will be known as Arsenal-2, represents a major expansion of US shipbuilding capacity and will be focused on producing advanced naval systems.

“In a tremendous victory for our country and for the city of Baltimore, Anduril is investing $3.7 billion in a state-of-the-art shipyard that will be known forever as Arsenal-2,” he said.

He said the new facility at Sparrows Point would produce the next generation of American submarines and associated naval technologies.

“Right here in Sparrows Point, you’ll build the next generation of American submarines, including autonomous subs, torpedo tubes, and critical components for our cutting-edge Virginia-class attack submarines,” he added.

According to Trump, the US Navy will provide a further $2.9 billion to support development of the shipyard, while future Navy purchases connected to the facility could reach $21 billion.

Trump also said American taxpayers would receive a 40 percent stake in the new shipyard.

The project comes as Washington seeks to expand domestic defense manufacturing and increase the capacity of the US shipbuilding industry, with particular emphasis on autonomous systems and advanced undersea warfare capabilities.

Trump also used the announcement to highlight his administration’s planned increase in US military spending.

He said the US defense budget would reach $1.5 trillion this year, describing the figure as a major increase from previous spending levels.

“I don’t want to speak too early, but we broke the trillion mark, and we’re going to be at 1.5,” he said.

The Sparrows Point project is expected to become a major new industrial and defense facility in the Baltimore area, combining private investment from Anduril with substantial federal funding and anticipated Navy procurement.