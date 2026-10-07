Paris Mayor Tear-Gassed While Shielding Student Protesters From Riot Police

By Staff, Agencies

Paris’ Saint-Denis mayor, Bally Bagayoko, was tear-gassed while attempting to shield masked student protesters from riot police, later accusing officers of using “totally disproportionate” force.

On Tuesday, Bagayoko, a descendant of Malian immigrants, was filmed standing between heavily armored riot police and a predominantly Black and Middle Eastern crowd as smoke and tear gas filled the area.

After the gathering was dispersed, Bagayoko and his entourage were seen treating their bloodshot eyes with drops.

Following the incident, Bagayoko said he had witnessed “a totally disproportionate use of force against young people who are simply asking to be heard,” while urging protesters to continue organizing, remain united and avoid provocation.

Meanwhile, student protests that began in Paris last month over demands for greater resources and funding have expanded nationwide.

Some demonstrations have escalated into riots involving fires, looting and attacks on police and emergency workers.

According to French Interior Ministry figures, around 250,000 students joined Tuesday’s demonstrations, while Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said more than 6,000 people have been arrested and over 700 police officers injured.

At the same time, around 215 students have reportedly been injured, including teenagers who suffered serious injuries allegedly linked to police actions.

A 15-year-old in Lens lost a hand after a police stun grenade exploded, while a 14-year-old in Val-d’Oise suffered a broken jaw from a tear gas grenade and a 16-year-old in Tours was blinded, allegedly by a rubber bullet.

In Saint-Denis, Bagayoko has faced accusations of encouraging violence and vandalism. The right-wing opposition condemned him after footage showed him dancing near a dumpster fire outside a school, with Republican Party leader Bruno Retailleau warning that a government led by Bagayoko’s party would “sound the death knell of the French Republic.”

Meanwhile, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of Bagayoko’s left-wing La France Insoumise [LFI], called for the high-school movement to spread while distancing himself from violent unrest.

Lecornu’s office, however, has described the rioters as “far-left proxies” of LFI.