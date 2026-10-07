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26th ’Knesset’ Elections: 5 Key Facts

26th ’Knesset’ Elections: 5 Key Facts
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

With the date set for Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the "Israeli" occupation entity is heading to its 26th "Knesset" elections. From the electoral system to the threshold for entering parliament, here are the key facts you need to know about the upcoming vote and the coalition formation process that will follow.

26th ’Knesset’ Elections: 5 Key Facts

Israel knesset IsraelElections IsraeliElections

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Last Update: 07-10-2026 Hour: 04:57 Beirut Timing

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