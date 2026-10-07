“Israeli” Statistics: Nearly One Million Requests for Psychological Assistance among Settlers Over Three Years

By Staff

Data published by the Eran Association has revealed ongoing psychological distress among settlers, three years after the outbreak of the “Swords of Iron” war [the aggression against Gaza], according to the “Israeli” Channel 7 website.

According to the data, settlers sought psychological assistance 928,911 times during this period. Of these requests, 21,829 contained suicidal content. Meanwhile, the proportion of requests concerning loneliness among the general “population” [settlers] rose from 28% in the first year of the war to 41% in the third year.

The data published by the Eran Association, marking three years since the outbreak of the war on October 7, illustrates the scale of the distress that reached assistance centers throughout this period. Behind the hundreds of thousands of requests were people from different segments of the “population”, age groups, and areas across the “country” [the entity], seeking support through telephone hotlines and the association’s online services.

According to the “Israeli” website, the total number of requests received by Eran during the three years of the war reached 928,911. In the first year, 316,514 requests were recorded; in the second year, the number rose to 320,486; while 291,911 requests were received in the third year. Despite the decline in the number of requests in the third year, the volume remained high throughout the period.

According to the website, assistance was provided by a team of 1,850 volunteers, supported by professional staff. Most of the requests, totaling 774,604, received responses through the various assistance hotlines operated by Eran. An additional 154,307 requests were received through online assistance services, including chat, WhatsApp, forums, email and text messages.

The “Israeli” website continued: “A troubling picture also emerges from requests made by young people and adolescents. Over the course of three years, the proportion of requests containing suicidal content- meaning thoughts, intentions, or actions- nearly doubled, from 2.6% of all requests in the first year of the war to 4.4% in the third year. The total number of requests received by Eran during the three years of the war that contained suicidal content reached 21,829, averaging 2.35% of all requests.”

Eran Director-General David Koren said: “The three years of war have imposed a difficult and ongoing reality upon us.”