WHO: Childhood Obesity Quadrupled Globally Since 1990

By Staff, Agencies

The number of children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 living with obesity has quadrupled worldwide since 1990, reaching an estimated 170 million in 2024, according to the World Health Organization [WHO].

The WHO said obesity prevalence among this age group increased from 2% in 1990 to 8% in 2024. Around 70 million affected children were between 5 and 9 years old, while approximately 100 million were adolescents aged 10 to 19.

The figures were released alongside the WHO’s first guidelines for managing obesity among children and adolescents, which emphasize comprehensive approaches involving nutrition, physical activity and behavioral changes.

The WHO recommends against using weight-loss medications, bariatric surgery or weight-loss devices to treat children aged 0 to 9.

For adolescents aged 10 to 19, approved weight-loss medications “may be considered” when supervised, comprehensive lifestyle interventions have failed to produce the desired results. Bariatric surgery may also be considered in cases of severe obesity, subject to strict conditions.

The WHO warned that obesity during childhood and adolescence can increase the risk of serious health problems, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, at an early age.

The agency also highlighted the psychological and social consequences associated with obesity, including stigma, bullying, anxiety, depression and low self-esteem. It stressed that physical and mental health must be addressed together as part of effective care.

“The foundation of obesity care for children and adolescents is not medicine or surgery, but access to comprehensive support that enables healthy eating, physical activity and sustainable behaviour change,” said Dr. Luz Maria De Regil, director of the WHO’s Department of Nutrition and Food Safety.

She emphasized the importance of ensuring that children and adolescents have access to appropriate care and supportive environments from an early age.

The WHO stressed that obesity treatment should not focus solely on weight reduction, but should instead prioritize overall health, physical functioning and well-being through long-term, age-appropriate care involving children and their families.

The agency also cautioned that treatment alone will not reverse the global rise in childhood obesity, calling for broader measures to make nutritious diets and opportunities for physical activity more affordable and accessible.