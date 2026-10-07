Abu Obeida: October 7 Shattered the Occupation’s Security Doctrine

By Staff

The military spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, issued a statement marking three years since October 7, hailing the operation as a historic military achievement and praising Gaza’s steadfastness and the Resistance’s supporters.

In his statement, Abu Obeida said:

Three years since the “sacred crossing,” the day when the arms of men shattered the occupation’s security doctrine once and for all.

By God’s grace, neither deterrence nor decisive victory remained. Tribute, filled with pride and honor, to the heroes and martyrs of the great crossing, its commanders and fighters, and to our great people, the beginning and end of the story; the people of Gaza.

You are the ones who changed the course of history and the balance of power in the world, standing firm as defenders of the nation’s honor and holy sites in this besieged, narrow paradise that awakened the consciences of free people and exposed all those who conspired and those who abandoned their responsibilities.

October 7 constituted a remarkable military achievement, by God’s guidance and grace. The enemy itself, before its supporters, acknowledged the scale of its planning and execution and the skill of the sophisticated strategic deception, through which the Resistance brilliantly exploited every threat and opportunity, including Netanyahu’s narcissism, arrogance and underestimation of his opponents.

Palestine will not forget those who supported it, especially those who shed blood for its sake. The desecration of Al-Aqsa and Gaza’s bleeding wound are calling out to everyone without exception. Sudan and Libya are no less capable or concerned than Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran.

It has been proven that there is no excuse for those who failed to act, after everyone witnessed how simple drones arriving from various fronts disturbed the enemy's sleep. What, then, if the western front were opened?