“Israeli” Forces Kill Volunteer Medic in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

A volunteer medic with the Palestinian Civil Defense was martyred Wednesday in an “Israeli” airstrike as attacks continued across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire.

The medic was targeted while heading toward the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza to assist Palestinians wounded in the ongoing attacks, according to medical sources.

Several other Palestinians were injured in separate attacks, while a teenager succumbed to wounds sustained in an earlier shooting.

In northern Gaza, two Palestinians were wounded when an “Israeli” drone targeted the area near Abu Hussein School in Jabalia.

In southern Gaza, a Palestinian teenager died from a gunshot wound to the head after being shot by “Israeli” forces east of Khan Younis last month.

Another Palestinian girl was wounded by “Israeli” gunfire targeting tents housing displaced Palestinians near a pond in the Al-Amal neighborhood on Street 5, according to medical sources.

Witnesses also reported that “Israeli” rubber boats moved toward the coastline near Rafah and opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians before withdrawing from the area.

In Khan Younis, “Israeli” forces carried out two demolitions in the northeastern and eastern parts of the city, accompanied by heavy gunfire in the eastern area.

Additional demolitions were reported east of Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood and in areas east of Gaza City.

The latest attacks come amid continued violations of the ceasefire and growing concerns over the safety of civilians, medical workers and displaced Palestinians across the besieged enclave.

Since the start of the war in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been martyred and over 175,000 injured, according to Palestinian figures.

The war has also devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, with approximately 90 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure reported to have been destroyed.