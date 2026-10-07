Top Senate Democrat Calls for Review of US Ambassador to Greece

By Staff, Agencies

The senior Democrat on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to investigate allegations concerning US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, including claims that she promoted a foreign company and allowed a registered lobbyist to participate in official diplomatic meetings.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen said in a letter to Rubio that the ambassador’s conduct “does not serve US credibility overseas and risks undermining US diplomacy.”

“In advance of your upcoming travel to Greece, I request an immediate review of Ambassador Guilfoyle’s actions, and a clarification of what steps have and will be taken to avoid undue influence and even the appearance of a conflict of interest,” Shaheen wrote.

The letter was dated October 1 and released publicly Tuesday, shortly before Rubio’s scheduled visit to Greece.

Rubio is visiting Athens as part of a four-day European trip that also includes Iceland and Portugal. During his stay, he is expected to lead the US delegation at the sixth US-Greece Strategic Dialogue, which will focus on defense cooperation as well as regional and energy security, according to the State Department.

Shaheen said she was “troubled” by information received by the committee and media reports concerning Christos Marafatsos, a private individual and registered lobbyist representing several Greek companies.

According to Shaheen, Marafatsos has repeatedly accompanied Guilfoyle during official meetings, raising questions about his access to government officials and the potential influence of private commercial interests on US diplomacy.

The senator also expressed concern over allegations that US ambassadors have become involved in the domestic political affairs of allied countries.

She cited reports concerning a March dinner during which Guilfoyle was discussing the possible collapse of Romania’s government with Greece’s energy minister and reportedly said: “We can do that to any country we want. We can do that here.”

Shaheen’s request follows a September 25 investigation by The Wall Street Journal into Guilfoyle’s diplomatic activities.

The report said that Guilfoyle had repeatedly promoted Aktor, a Greek construction company that had recently entered the gas sector, to officials in southeastern Europe while simultaneously advocating for US liquefied natural gas exports.

The Journal reported that Marafatsos, who lobbies for Aktor, accompanied Guilfoyle to so many meetings that some foreign officials believed he was her chief of staff. Several individuals who met with the pair said Marafatsos did not disclose his relationship with the company.

Guilfoyle’s attorney disputed the characterization of the reported dinner conversation and said she has not concentrated her efforts on any single company.

Attorneys representing Aktor likewise denied that Guilfoyle had “improperly” promoted the company’s commercial interests.

A US Embassy official told The Wall Street Journal that Guilfoyle has complied with State Department guidance.

Rubio has also defended the ambassador, with a statement provided by the White House describing Guilfoyle as an “incredibly effective advocate for the President's agenda.”

Shaheen’s request now places the allegations under renewed scrutiny as Rubio prepares for his meetings in Athens, with the senator seeking clarification over potential conflicts of interest and the boundaries governing US diplomatic engagement with foreign governments and businesses.