The Numbers Reveal: How Many Aircraft Has the US Lost in the War Against Iran?

By Staff

A report published Wednesday, October 7, 2026 by Hebrew Channel 14 examined the findings of a new report issued by the US Congressional Research Service [CRS], which revealed part of the losses suffered by US forces and bases in West Asia as a result of Iranian attacks, particularly the number of US aircraft that were shot down or destroyed in aircraft hangars.

According to the CRS report, at least 81 aircraft have been lost or damaged since fighting began in late February, including some of the world's most expensive and advanced air platforms. According to data also published today by the New York Post, the direct losses and damage are estimated at around $3.3 billion.

Among the aircraft reported to have been damaged are 12 F-15E Strike Eagles. Three were shot down, each worth more than $30 million, while another aircraft of the same type was shot down over Iran the following month. In addition, eight F-15Es sustained minor damage in Iranian attacks on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan in early September.

According to the report, the US drone fleet also took a "severe hit," particularly its MQ-9 Reaper fleet. The report says the United States has lost at least 45 of these aircraft, each estimated to cost between $30 million and $50 million.

These losses have reduced the remaining Reaper inventory to just 135 aircraft, putting the Air Force below its minimum target of 189 aircraft required for routine operational deployments, according to testimony by a US general before the Senate in May.

The report added: "Alongside these aircraft, other costly platforms also paid a price in the campaign. An F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter, with each unit costing more than $92 million, was damaged by Iranian fire on March 19. An E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft, valued at approximately $270 million, was also reportedly lost.

In addition, KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft, MC-130J special operations aircraft, a combat rescue helicopter, maritime surveillance drones, and various attack helicopters, including Apaches and Hilo Birds, were damaged."

The report's authors stressed that "the figure of 81 aircraft includes both aircraft that were completely destroyed and those that sustained damage, with some returning to service after repairs.

While the $3.3 billion estimate focuses on the direct value of the equipment, it does not account for additional costs related to flight hours, munitions, maintenance, and base protection. Taken together, these figures provide a broad picture of the ongoing attrition of US air power, which is being affected not only by direct combat and friendly fire, but also by direct attacks on bases across the region."