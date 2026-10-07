Democrat Probes Kushner’s Investments Tied to “Israeli” Military Firms

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Democratic lawmaker is seeking information on Jared Kushner’s financial investments following a CNN investigation that found his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, is the largest shareholder in an “Israeli” financial company whose investments include businesses linked to the “Israeli” military.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, sent Affinity Partners a letter requesting details of its Middle East business dealings, citing concerns over whether Kushner’s financial gains could conflict with his role as a Middle East envoy for the Trump administration.

Garcia said Democrats were examining what he called the “unprecedented and dangerous” ways President Donald Trump and his family may have profited from access to political power, and raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest and what he described as possible corrupt dealmaking.

Kushner’s attorney rejected the allegations, accusing Garcia of hypocrisy because his pension investments include Phoenix Financial and Elbit Systems, the largest “Israeli” arms manufacturer.

Garcia’s office dismissed the response as an attempt to deflect attention, stressing that he does not trade stocks or control the public pension funds in which he participates.

CNN’s investigation found that Phoenix Financial, a "Tel Aviv"-based firm in which Affinity doubled its stake last year, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Elbit Systems and holds stakes in at least eight other companies supplying equipment to the “Israeli” military, including drones, warships and demolition machinery.

All nine companies identified by CNN saw their share prices rise last year, with several citing the Gaza war as a source of increased demand.

Affinity does not directly own stakes in those companies but stands to benefit when Phoenix profits. Kushner called Phoenix Affinity’s “best investment” in September 2025.

His attorney said Kushner has never participated in or directed Phoenix’s investment decisions, while CNN found no evidence that his diplomatic activities directly influenced the investments.

Kushner dismissed CNN’s report as “deeply misleading,” saying it would not distract him from efforts to pursue peace in the region.

Garcia, however, argued that Kushner’s diplomatic role and financial interests warrant congressional oversight, particularly because he is not subject to the same financial disclosure requirements.

The controversy comes alongside separate reporting by The New York Times on potential overlaps between Kushner’s business interests and his diplomatic role, including negotiations involving Russian oil assets.

Kushner and Affinity have also faced scrutiny over a $2 billion investment secured from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in 2021.

Garcia and other Democrats have repeatedly sought information on Affinity’s Middle East fundraising and whether foreign money is being used to gain access to the president or influence US policy. Previous requests to Kushner and Affinity received no response.

However, Garcia’s current request has limited authority because Democrats remain in the minority. The Oversight Committee can authorize subpoenas only through its chair or a committee vote.

If Democrats win control of the House in the November midterms, they would have greater authority to launch a formal investigation.