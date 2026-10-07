US Forces in Okinawa Impose 48-Hour Pause After Marine Arrest

By Staff, Agencies

US military forces stationed in Okinawa, Japan have imposed a 48-hour operational pause and introduced additional restrictions following the arrest of a US Marine on suspicion of murder.

The measures include a complete ban on alcohol, restrictions on off-base activities and a midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew that will remain in effect for one month.

Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, Okinawa Area Coordinator and commanding general of the III Marine Expeditionary Force, said the conduct of US service members has a direct impact on relations with Okinawan residents and, ultimately, on the strength of the US-Japan alliance and regional security.

The measures were announced after Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, who is assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, was arrested in connection with the death of 39-year-old Anna Yagi at a hotel in Naha’s Wakasa district early Saturday.

Japanese police said Yagi died from asphyxiation after Ballard allegedly applied pressure to her neck. Ballard has denied the allegations, and investigators forwarded the case to prosecutors Monday.

The incident prompted an emergency protest in Okinawa City on Sunday evening, where residents held a moment of silence for Yagi and criticized repeated US military commitments to improving discipline among personnel stationed on the island.

Japan also summoned the US envoy following the incident.

During the 48-hour operational pause, commanders and senior enlisted personnel will conduct mandatory training for service members focusing on discipline, standards of conduct and their responsibilities as members of the Okinawan community.

“Every member of this force must understand that individual conduct has consequences,” Watson said.

The new curfew will begin Friday and remain in place for 30 days. All personnel will be required to return to their bases by midnight and remain there until 5 a.m., while security and supervision at gates across US installations in Okinawa will be increased.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday that some aircraft training scheduled at the US Air Force’s Kadena Air Base would be relocated to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Tsuiki Air Base between October 19 and 29.

Koizumi said the move was intended to reduce the burden on Okinawa while emphasizing that the Japanese government takes seriously the significant burden carried by the island’s residents.

Okinawa hosts the majority of US military facilities located in Japan and has long been at the center of public debate over the US military presence and its impact on local communities.

Approximately 50,000 to 55,000 US military personnel are currently stationed in Japan under the US-Japan Security Treaty, which was initially signed in 1951 and revised in 1960.

The latest restrictions come amid renewed scrutiny of the conduct of US personnel and the broader social and security impact of the American military presence on Okinawa.