Messi Bids Emotional Farewell to Argentina National Team

By Staff, Agencies

Lionel Messi has described representing Argentina as “the best thing that happened to me in my life” as he delivered an emotional farewell to the national team following his final international appearance on Tuesday.

Speaking before a packed Monumental Stadium after scoring in Argentina’s 3-0 friendly victory over Benin, Messi struggled to hold back his emotions while reflecting on more than two decades wearing the national shirt.

“It is very difficult to say anything today. There are so many emotions. The first thing I think about is my father,” Messi said as he began his farewell address.

The 39-year-old thanked Argentina’s supporters for remaining behind him throughout a career that included painful defeats before he ultimately helped the country win the Copa America and World Cup.

“I have nothing left to do but say thank you,” he said. “Even in the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, working or giving my all.”

“Playing for the Argentina national team is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you. It was the best thing that happened to me in my life.”

Messi also paid tribute to the many teammates who shared his international journey, saying each generation had given everything for the national shirt.

“We are an extraordinary group, and that is why we achieved everything we achieved,” he said.

Reflecting on Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Messi rejected suggestions that anything unusual had taken place during the tournament.

“The last World Cup was already more than I could have hoped to experience. We had the dream of becoming world champions again. We came very close. Nothing strange happened, despite what people are saying,” he said.

He also recalled the physical and emotional demands of Argentina’s semifinal against England, insisting that his teammates had left everything on the pitch.

While acknowledging the sadness that would accompany his departure from international football, Messi said he would now support Argentina from the stands.

“I am saying goodbye to the national team. I am going to miss you, and I am going to miss it, but now it is my turn to be on the other side,” he said.

Messi urged Argentine supporters to remain united behind the next generation of players, warning that periods of transition could bring difficult moments and renewed criticism.

“There will be people who speak badly about the national team, and we have to defend it,” he said. “Always stay united.”

Messi made his senior Argentina debut against Hungary in Budapest in August 2005. His final appearance ended with another goal, as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 after second-half strikes from Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Paz and Messi.

After thanking the supporters, Messi acknowledged that he had deliberately spoken at length because he did not want the emotional farewell to come to an end.