Iran Urges UN to End “Israeli” Aggression Against Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the United Nations to intensify efforts to end the “Israeli” entity’s aggression and occupation of Lebanon during a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Lebanon Jean Arnault in Tehran.

Arnault briefed Araghchi on developments in Lebanon, the ongoing occupation, and efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and end the war, expressing hope that Iran and regional countries could help establish lasting peace and security.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, calling for stronger UN initiatives to halt the aggression and occupation.

He also stressed Tehran’s readiness to continue cooperation with the UN and regional countries to preserve Lebanon’s stability and security.

During his Tehran visit, Arnault also met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi and Assistant Foreign Minister Mahdi Shoushtari to discuss developments in Lebanon and the region.