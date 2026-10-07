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Trump Blames France’s Unrest on “Mass Migration”

Trump Blames France’s Unrest on “Mass Migration”
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By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump attributed France’s escalating student unrest to what he called “out of control mass migration,” rejecting protesters’ claims that poor school funding and teacher shortages are driving the demonstrations.

On Tuesday, around 266,000 people took part in nationwide protests, according to France’s Interior Ministry, while organizers put the figure at 450,000. Demonstrations in Paris and other cities saw clashes, vandalism and police use of tear gas and batons, with 488 arrests reported.

Meanwhile, teachers, parents and rights groups accused police of excessive force, with around 215 students injured over three weeks. More than 6,500 people, mostly minors, have reportedly been arrested since the protests began.

Trump also claimed that “Islam [wants] to take over” France, while US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz blamed Europe’s “open borders” and “unchecked immigration” for growing tensions.

French officials rejected claims of systemic police repression or racism, while acknowledging injuries and promising investigations.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 715 officers had been injured during the unrest, while the Education Ministry reported that 24 schools had been burned or ransacked.

 


 

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Last Update: 07-10-2026 Hour: 04:57 Beirut Timing

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