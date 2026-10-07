’Israel’ Under Fire: Over 31K Missiles Launched Toward ’Israel’ Since October 7

Infographic by Abir Qanso

Since October 7, 2023, more than 31,000 missiles and projectiles have been launched toward "Israel" from multiple fronts, according to data released by the "Israeli" military. The figures show around 20,000 from Lebanon, 6,350 from the Gaza Strip, 1,150 from Iran, 830 from Syria, 720 from Yemen, and 200 from Iraq.



