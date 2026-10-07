Qalibaf Says US Seeks to Undermine Iran’s Internal Security

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says the United States is seeking to create insecurity inside Iran after failing to harm the country through its latest military aggression.

Speaking during a meeting with Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan and members of the Law Enforcement Command headquarters on Wednesday, Qalibaf said Washington had learned during the latest war that military action could not undermine Iran.

Referring to the intensified strikes carried out during the US-"Israeli" aggression, he said the United States had consequently shifted its focus toward economic pressure and efforts to undermine Iran’s internal security.

Qalibaf warned that the enemy was seeking to incite violent acts across the country, saying the alleged plot made strengthening economic resilience and safeguarding domestic security Iran’s main priorities.

During the meeting, Law Enforcement Command officials briefed Qalibaf on the latest measures and achievements of police forces across various sectors. He praised commanders and personnel for their efforts to serve the public and protect national security.

The United States and "Israel" launched another round of attacks against Iran on February 28, following earlier attacks on the country. Iran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting the "Israeli"-occupied territories, as well as US bases and interests across the region.

According to the supplied report, US military actions against Iran continued after President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire on April 7, and persisted following a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding signed by Tehran and Washington in June, whose first clause called for an end to aggression on all fronts.