Iran Army Warns of Broader Preemptive Operations Against Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia says the Islamic Republic is prepared to launch preemptive operations if it determines that the country faces a threat, drawing on lessons learned from the recent war.

Speaking to Fars News Agency on Wednesday, Akrami-Nia said Iran’s armed forces had strengthened their readiness, improved their ability to identify enemy vulnerabilities and prepared for potential operations that would be “more crushing, broader, more decisive, and faster.”

He said a large stockpile of military equipment is currently available to the Iranian Army and stressed that the force is fully prepared in terms of equipment.

According to Akrami-Nia, the Army has also continued producing military equipment daily since the United States and "Israel" launched their latest aggression against Iran.

The general said Iran has improved its understanding of enemy vulnerabilities while advancing its missile and drone capabilities.

He added that the Islamic Republic is continuously working to increase the range, speed and accuracy of its missiles and update its target database.

Akrami-Nia said, however, that military superiority alone cannot determine the outcome of a war, pointing to the resistance demonstrated by Iran’s ground and naval forces.

He stressed that Iran had shown it could confront a major military power without relying on support from another country.

Referring to the US and "Israeli" aggression that began on February 28, Akrami-Nia said Iran had demonstrated its “courage and power” and gained greater recognition at the regional and international levels.

He further said Iran could consolidate its position as an international power following the war, after previously being recognized primarily as a regional power.

The spokesman also referred to the June 2025 12-day war and the second offensive that began on February 28, 2026 and continued for 40 days. According to his account, Iran’s resistance and retaliatory operations in both conflicts led to ceasefires.

He added that Iran has maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz since the early stages of the second war.