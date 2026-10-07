Hamas Delegation Heads to Egypt for Palestinian National Dialogue

By Staff, Agencies

A Hamas delegation is heading to Egypt for consultations on Palestinian national dialogue, with discussions expected to focus on advancing the process, bridging differences among Palestinian factions and addressing key issues related to the current phase of the Palestinian cause.

The delegation is headed by Hamas West Bank leader Zahir Jabarin and includes National Relations Office head Hussam Badran and Hamas Political Bureau member Ghazi Hamad from Gaza.

The consultations come as Hamas marks the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Al-Aqsa Flood operation, which the movement described as a “historic and honorable milestone” in the Palestinian struggle.

In a statement marking the anniversary, Hamas said resistance remains a legitimate right until the occupation is defeated and Palestinian land and holy sites are liberated.

It also praised what it described as the steadfastness and sacrifices of the Palestinian people and their continued commitment to freedom and liberation.

Hamas said the battle in the Gaza Strip embodied “heroism, steadfastness and national cohesion,” arguing that it brought the Palestinian people’s cause to international attention after decades of what it described as disregard and complicity with occupation policies.

The movement stressed the importance of Palestinian unity and said the Resistance would continue working to establish a unified national strategy involving all Palestinian factions and sectors.

According to Hamas, such a strategy is necessary to confront the plans of the occupation government and address the challenges facing the Palestinian cause in the current phase.