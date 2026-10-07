Five Palestinians Martyred in Gaza as ’Israeli’ Attacks Continue

By Staff, Agencies

Five Palestinians, including a Civil Defense paramedic, have been martyred in Gaza since dawn on Wednesday as "Israeli" attacks on the Strip continued despite the declared ceasefire.

Most of the attacks were reported in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. An "Israeli" drone strike targeted an area west of the city, killing one Palestinian and wounding others, according to the correspondent.

In a separate attack, "Israeli" aircraft targeted al-Samasima Street in the Khan Younis camp, killing another Palestinian. "Israeli" shelling also killed a Palestinian in the Qizan an-Najjar area, south of the city.

The attacks came as the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Al-Aqsa Flood operation was being marked. Hamas reaffirmed on the occasion that resistance remains a legitimate right until the occupation is defeated and Palestinian land and holy sites are liberated.

Hamas said the "Israeli" occupation has continued its attacks on Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, describing the situation as a “silent genocide.”

The movement said nearly 1,500 Palestinians had been killed and more than 5,000 wounded during the ceasefire period, while the overall death toll since the beginning of the war had exceeded 74,000, with more than 175,000 wounded.

The movement said it remains committed, alongside other Resistance factions, to its obligations under the ceasefire and to working with mediators to preserve the agreement. It accused "Israel" of violating its commitments, tightening the siege and worsening Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Hamas called on the US administration and ceasefire guarantors to pressure "Israel" to implement the agreement and the roadmap it has accepted, including a complete end to military operations, the delivery of humanitarian aid, reconstruction and the full withdrawal of "Israeli" occupation forces from Gaza.

The movement also urged the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice to pursue "Israeli" officials it holds responsible for alleged war crimes and genocide, naming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, members of his government and military commanders.