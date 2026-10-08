IOF Continues Attacking South Lebanon’s Villages, UNIFIL Base Targeted

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, while a UNIFIL position near Kfarchouba came under small-arms fire.

Two “Israeli” airstrikes targeted the outskirts of Baraachit and the town of Kfartebnit, while artillery fire struck Wadi Zebqin and Al-Mansouri. A large-scale demolition operation also took place in Kounine.

“Israeli” artillery further shelled Kfartebnit, Wadi Slouqi, and the outskirts of Kfar Chouba, as well as the area between the Majidiyah Farms and Wadi Khansa.

The latest attacks come amid continued “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire agreement, with the “Israeli” occupation forces continue carrying out demolitions, destruction and land-clearing operations inside southern Lebanese villages.

The occupation forces have also continued shelling other areas with artillery and conducting airstrikes using warplanes and drones.

Meanwhile, UNIFIL said a position near Kfarchouba along the so-called "Blue Line" in southern Lebanon came under small-arms fire on Wednesday morning, with gunfire hitting buildings and vehicles inside the base.

All personnel stationed at the position took shelter after the initial exchange of fire, UNIFIL said. Most of the rounds struck the outer wall, while others hit accommodation units and UN vehicles inside the base. No peacekeepers were injured.

UNIFIL said firing at a position displaying clear UNIFIL markings was “unacceptable” and warned that “such deliberate attacks place the lives of peacekeepers at serious risk,” adding that it had opened an investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident.

UNIFIL reminded all parties of their obligations under international law to ensure the safety, security, and protection of UN personnel and property at all times.

It stressed that any attack on its peacekeepers constitutes a “serious violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701” and could amount to a war crime.