YAF Chief of Staff Pledges Support to Palestinian Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen's Chief of the General Staff, Major General Youssef Al-Madani, has pledged that Sanaa will stand with the Palestinian Resistance in any new phase of escalation, in two messages sent to the Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades on the third anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

In his message to Al-Qassam, the military wing of Hamas, Al-Madani said, “We are with you until victory, and our battle continues until Al-Aqsa and the site of the Prophet's night journey are liberated.”

He said free people across the Ummah have joined the effort to support Gaza, with Yemen setting a "powerful lesson" in how to do so. Yemen, he added, has put its strategic location and all of its resources at the service of the Palestinian cause.

“Neither aggression, nor siege, nor wounds will deter us from supporting Palestine and Gaza,” he affirmed, stressing that Yemen stands with the Palestinian people and by their side in any new phase of escalation.

Al-Madani said October 7 “revealed the truth” and put people and their positions to the test.

“The Al-Aqsa Flood,” he added, “dealt a decisive blow to the normalization project and drew a clear line between the Resistance front and the normalization front.”

In his separate message to the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, Al-Madani asserted that Gaza’s fighters "wrote the greatest epic" on October 7 and inflicted the biggest defeat the enemy has ever suffered.

He added that the United States, for its part, emerged defeated from its confrontation with Yemen.