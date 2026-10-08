Yemeni Forces Target Saudi King Khalid Airport with Ballistic missile

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, saying the missile struck its target accurately and disrupted airport operations.

In a statement, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Yemeni Armed Forces were renewing their warning to international airlines against continuing to operate flights through Saudi airspace.

Saree added that Saudi airspace had become a theater for Yemeni military operations, with the exception of the airspace over the holy areas of Mecca and Medina.

He also announced that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted gatherings and military reinforcements belonging to Saudi forces at the Qa'wa camp in the Ras al-Ara area with ballistic missiles.

He said the attacks achieved direct hits, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries and causing some weapons depots to catch fire.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also carried out simultaneous strikes targeting Saudi military gatherings south of Bab Al-Mandab, as well as in the Al-Saqiya and Ras Al-Ara areas.

According to Saree, the attacks were carried out with several ballistic missiles that successfully struck their targets, causing dozens of deaths and injuries.

Saree further announced that the Yemeni Armed Forces had shot down a Turkish-made Bayraktar Akıncı armed reconnaissance drone belonging to Saudi forces.

He mentioned that the aircraft was downed while conducting hostile operations over Taiz.

Saree had said earlier that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted 11 Saudi concentrations with ballistic missiles and struck a unit affiliated with the so-called “13th Giants Brigade.”

The Brigadier General underlined that the operations targeted Saudi-backed forces south of BabAl-Mandab, and in Al-Saqiya, Ras al-Ara, and Al-Mudharaba, resulting in the killing and wounding of dozens, including commanders, and the destruction of military vehicles.

He also said a ballistic missile strike targeted a company affiliated with the so-called “13th Giants Brigade,” which he said had run over prisoners. Saree stressed the precision of the strike, which resulted in more than 30 people being killed and wounded.

Earlier, Saree announced that the Armed Forces thwarted an attempt by Saudi-backed forces to advance toward their positions in the eastern al-Jawf Governorate.

The Yemeni spokesperson said the Yemeni Armed Forces “targeted Saudi forces with a number of ballistic missiles and drones,” stressing that the attacking forces made no progress.

The operations, he added, resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries and the destruction of several vehicles belonging to the Saudi forces.