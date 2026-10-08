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Gaza: 3 Years of War and Destruction

Gaza: 3 Years of War and Destruction
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By Abir Qanso 

 3 Years of "Israeli" war and destruction, the beseized Gaza Strip suffered losses on several fields.
 

Gaza: 3 Years of War and Destruction

 

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