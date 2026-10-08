Kim Yo Jong Rejects South Korea Medical Aid Offer as Provocation

By Staff, Agencies

Kim Yo Jong, Director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, has rejected South Korea’s offer to provide medical equipment to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [DPRK], calling the proposal a political provocation and an infringement on the country’s sovereignty.

Kim said Seoul’s description of the proposed assistance as an effort to improve medical services for a “vulnerable class” amounted to an insult to the DPRK, according to a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA].

South Korean media reported Wednesday that Seoul planned to deliver medical equipment worth approximately $6.75 million to a DPRK hospital by the end of November. Some of the equipment is subject to United Nations sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, prompting South Korea to seek an exemption from the relevant UN sanctions committee.

The exemption was approved on May 22 for nine months.

Kim Yo Jong dismissed Seoul’s characterization of the shipment as humanitarian assistance, saying it presented the DPRK as suffering from inadequate medicine and medical equipment and a deteriorating public health situation.

She stated that framing it as a “mutant political-motivated provocation” was a serious violation of the DPRK's national law.

According to Kim, the proposal also reflected a “sinister political calculation” designed to contrast South Korea’s purportedly “well-meaning attitude” with what Seoul presents as Pyongyang’s hostile position.

Her remarks indicate that Pyongyang views the proposed assistance not simply through a humanitarian lens but as part of the broader political confrontation between the two Koreas.

Kim also connected the timing of the proposal to a recent incident in the demilitarized zone, where three South Korean soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion.

Seoul blamed Pyongyang for the incident, while Kim accused South Korean authorities of manufacturing a “mine explosion case” before declaring an “all-out confrontation” with the DPRK.

She questioned how South Korea could simultaneously accuse Pyongyang of hostile actions and offer humanitarian assistance.

"There are two doubts whether they are political immature guys or truly born idiots who can never be remodeled," Kim said.

Kim argued that the sequence demonstrated Seoul’s political duplicity, portraying the medical proposal as an attempt to cultivate an image of goodwill while maintaining a confrontational posture toward the DPRK.