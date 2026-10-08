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“Israeli” Forces Shell Southern Syrian Village Outskirts

“Israeli” Forces Shell Southern Syrian Village Outskirts
folder_openSyria access_time 9 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” army shelled agricultural areas on the outskirts of Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya village in Syria’s southern Quneitra province late Wednesday, according to the official SANA news agency.

SANA reported that two artillery shells struck farmland surrounding the village. No injuries were reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Syria’s Alikhbaria TV reported that “Israeli” forces released a young man who had been detained in Jubata al-Khashab after he was injured. The channel did not provide further information about his identity or the circumstances of his detention.

The latest shelling followed two incursions by “Israeli” forces into southern Quneitra a day earlier, according to SANA.

Since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s government in December 2024, “Israel” has carried out repeated shelling and ground incursions in southern Syria. Damascus has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Syrian territory and reiterated its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

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Last Update: 08-10-2026 Hour: 09:09 Beirut Timing

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