3 Killed, 36 Injured in Strikes Targeting Saudi Airports in Abha and Riyadh

By Staff, Agencies

Three people were killed and 36 others injured in separate strikes targeting two airports in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said Wednesday.

According to the authority, Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were targeted in separate incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday. Emergency and relevant authorities responded to both strikes.

At Abha International Airport, two residents, a Moroccan national and an Algerian national, were killed, while 28 people were injured. The injured included two Saudi citizens as well as residents from Bangladesh and the Philippines, with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

At King Khalid International Airport, a Sudanese national was killed and eight others were injured. The injured included five Saudi nationals, two Egyptians and one Pakistani national.

GACA said all those injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. The strikes also caused material damage at both airports.

The authority said it was continuing to coordinate with security agencies to assess the damage and take measures to protect passengers and airport workers.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday the army targeted King Khalid International Airport with drones and carried out another operation against Abha International Airport using ballistic missiles and drones.