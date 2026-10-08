Araghchi: Iran Resolute in Self-Defense, Serious in Pursuing Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Sayyed Abbas Araghchi has told lawmakers that the Islamic Republic, supported by what he described as the Iranian nation’s epic resistance, presented its positions at the United Nations with clarity, determination and authority.

Araghchi made the remarks during a three-hour meeting with members of Parliament on Tuesday night, held as part of continuing consultations between the Majlis and Iran’s diplomatic apparatus, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Ali Babaei Karnami, head of the Parliament’s Social Commission, along with a number of other lawmakers, attended the meeting, during which Araghchi delivered a detailed account of the activities of the Iranian delegation at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Referring to extensive consultations he and President Masoud Pezeshkian held with representatives of participating countries, the foreign minister said the Iranian delegation drew strength from the nation’s resistance and steadfastness in the face of what he described as military aggression by its adversaries.

He said Iran’s positions were conveyed “in the most resonant and authoritative manner possible.”

Araghchi said the UN General Assembly also provided an opportunity for Iran to outline what he described as an innovative diplomatic approach, including a seven-day plan aimed at restoring security to the Strait of Hormuz.

Acting on instructions from the country’s competent authorities, the Iranian delegation presented Tehran’s conditions and considerations to mediators through what the foreign minister described as a precise and operational plan.

“It became clear to all that, just as the Islamic Republic of Iran is firm and resolute in its self-defense, it is equally serious about employing diplomatic instruments to secure its national interests and security,” he said.

The foreign minister also responded to lawmakers’ questions and discussed a broad range of foreign-policy and national-security matters.

Among the issues addressed were economic diplomacy, efforts to neutralize the impact of sanctions, relations with neighboring states, the expansion of public and media diplomacy, and the documentation of what Iran describes as war crimes committed by the United States and the Zionist entity.

Araghchi also addressed Iran’s pursuit of justice and retribution for the martyrs during the second and third imposed wars.

For their part, lawmakers praised the diplomatic apparatus for its efforts to protect Iran’s national interests and safeguard the rights of the Iranian people.

They emphasized the importance of preserving national unity and cohesion, while stressing that both the field and diplomacy must be supported simultaneously in defense of Iran’s sovereignty, security and national interests.