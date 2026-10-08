Baghaei Rejects Rubio’s Claims, Cites US Record of Broken Commitments

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has rejected US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s claim that Iran has repeatedly missed opportunities to reach an agreement, arguing that attempts to rewrite historical events cannot conceal Washington’s long record of broken commitments.

Responding on Wednesday to an IRNA question regarding Rubio’s assertion that “Iran has missed opportunities for an agreement multiple times,” Baghaei said that distorting established facts would not erase the reality of repeated US violations from public memory.

He cited what he described as a series of US acts of bad faith, including Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement on May 8, 2018, its obstruction of diplomatic efforts, military action against Iran while negotiations were ongoing, and the subsequent violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding reached by Iran on June 18.

Baghaei blamed the United States for the insecurity affecting the region, as well as for economic repercussions being felt both inside America and around the world.

“Blame-shifting and contradictory statements cannot overshadow the demand of American and global public opinion that those responsible for the illegal war and the crimes committed be held to account,” he said.

Regarding the latest exchanges between Tehran and Washington, the Iranian spokesman said that the Islamic Republic has clearly and decisively communicated its conditions for ending what it describes as an imposed war on all fronts and restoring security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

He said Iran’s response to proposals from the other side would be delivered through intermediaries, stressing that communications between Tehran and Washington are continuing indirectly.

“The exchange of messages between Iran and the US is being conducted through intermediaries,” Baghaei said.

Turning to diplomatic efforts concerning regional peace and security, particularly the safety of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei emphasized that ensuring secure navigation in the strategic waterway is in Iran’s own interest more than that of any other party.

He said Iran, in coordination with Oman as another littoral state, has made every effort to restore security and stability in the Strait.

According to Baghaei, consultations between Tehran and Muscat have progressed positively. The two sides have agreed on the geographical coordinates of safe two-way navigation routes through the Strait and have also reached an understanding on how the arrangements will be communicated to the relevant international body.

“The consultation process between Iran and Oman has proceeded successfully. In addition to agreeing on the geographical coordinates of safe two-way routes in the Strait of Hormuz, the two sides have reached an understanding on how the matter will be presented to the relevant international body, a step that will, God willing, be taken soon,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of a joint meeting between Iran, Oman and other Persian Gulf states, Baghaei said Tehran would continue working to strengthen confidence, dialogue and cooperation among countries in the region.

He concluded by emphasizing Iran’s determination to defend its sovereignty and national interests, saying that those responsible for the country’s defense, both on the diplomatic front and in the field, remain united in safeguarding Iran’s security.

“Defenders of the homeland, in both the diplomatic arena and the field, stand shoulder to shoulder, resolute and steadfast in defending Iran’s sovereignty and securing the nation’s interests and security,” he said.