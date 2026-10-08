Report: Trump May Order New Strike on Iran Before US Midterms

By Staff, Agencies

The White House has asked the Pentagon to develop military options for strikes against Iranian targets that could potentially be carried out before the Nov. 3 US midterm elections, according to media reports.

Asked about the reports, a Pentagon official told Anadolu that the department’s role is to “develop and present military options to the president.” The official did not confirm or deny whether new strikes against Iran are being considered.

The Atlantic, citing two administration officials, reported that the size and targets of any potential strikes remain under discussion, as does the question of whether the Trump administration will ultimately proceed.

The magazine also reported that Trump’s advisers believe the more appropriate time for any new strikes would be after the midterm elections rather than before them.

A White House official told The Atlantic that Trump “has all options available at any time,” but did not respond directly to questions about the timing of possible military action.

Separately, Axios reported, citing US officials, that the Pentagon instructed US Central Command [CENTCOM] several days ago to complete preparations for potentially resuming major combat operations in Iran. The directive reportedly did not include a specific date for launching strikes.

The reports follow the war launched by the United States and “Israel” against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global energy supplies.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar. The agreement was intended to halt hostilities and open the way for negotiations, but its implementation has since stalled over disagreements including security issues and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month, Trump said he expected to reach a deal with Iran after the US midterm elections. He also warned that he faced a “big decision” over whether to pursue an agreement or “annihilate” Iran.

The reports indicate that the possibility of renewed US military action against Iran remains under consideration, even as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain unresolved.