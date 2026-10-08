Chile’s Santiago Region Placed Under Yellow Alert as Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding

By Staff, Agencies

Chilean authorities have raised the alert level for the Santiago Metropolitan Region to Yellow following intense rainfall that has caused flooding, landslides and the activation of ravines in several areas.

The National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response [SENAPRED] announced the Yellow Alert on Tuesday as heavy precipitation affected multiple municipalities across the region.

The measure allows authorities to progressively deploy additional resources according to the development of the weather system, with the aim of preventing the situation from escalating and limiting risks to people, property and the environment.

According to local media outlet BioBioChile, heavy rain has resulted in flooded streets and underpasses in several locations. A landslide was also reported in Melipilla, southwest of Santiago, while ravines were activated in San Jose de Maipo, southeast of the capital.

SENAPRED said emergency personnel have been deployed at various locations to respond to incidents and monitor weather conditions and their potential impacts.

The Yellow Alert will remain in place until conditions no longer justify the measure, the agency said.

Chile’s Meteorological Directorate has issued warnings for moderate to heavy rainfall in the coastal mountain range, valley and foothill areas of the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

The agency has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by hail and strong localized wind gusts in the coastal mountain range, valleys, foothills and mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, Chile’s National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGEOMIN) has warned of a high probability of debris flows and landslides in the coastal mountain range, valley and foothill sectors.

The geological agency assessed the likelihood of such incidents as lower in the higher mountain areas.

Based on the latest meteorological and geological assessments, SENAPRED canceled an earlier Preventive Early Warning and upgraded the region to Yellow Alert in coordination with the Metropolitan Regional Presidential Delegation.

Under the new alert level, authorities will continue to allocate resources as necessary based on the evolution of the weather event.

SENAPRED urged residents to remain vigilant, monitor official updates and follow instructions from emergency authorities as rainfall and related hazards continue to be assessed.