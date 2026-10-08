Trump: Iran Deal “Isn’t Really Something That I Want to Do”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has voiced doubts about pursuing a deal with Iran, while saying his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is making progress in negotiations with Tehran.

Speaking to supporters at a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas, Trump praised Witkoff’s efforts, saying he was “doing very well” in talks with Iran. At the same time, the president indicated that reaching an agreement was not necessarily his preferred option.

“He’s working on the Iran deal and doing very well. I think the deal isn’t really something that I want to do, but they’re willing to offer us anything to stop,” Trump said.

Trump also reiterated his position that Iran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

“They will never have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

The president described Witkoff as “a great negotiator” and said he had “done some phenomenal things,” pointing to his role in negotiating the Gaza ceasefire.

Trump also predicted that the conflict with Iran could come to an end in the near future.

“That war ends – it’s going to be very soon. It’s got to be very soon,” he said, while describing Iran as “a failed nation.”

The remarks came amid reports that the White House had asked the Pentagon to prepare options for potential strikes against Iranian targets that could be carried out before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The United States and the “Israeli” entity launched their war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone strikes across the region. Iran also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

Diplomatic efforts to halt the conflict have involved mediation by Pakistan and Qatar. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and creating a path toward negotiations.

However, implementation of the agreement has stalled over a number of unresolved issues, including disagreements concerning security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.