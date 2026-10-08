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UKMTO: Tanker Struck by Multiple Projectiles North of Qatar, Casualties Reported
folder_openInternational News access_time 8 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies
A tanker was struck by multiple projectiles north of Qatar on Wednesday, with casualties reported, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO].
UKMTO said it received a report of the incident at around 1900 GMT, approximately 51 nautical miles, or 94 kilometers, north of Madinat ash Shamal, Qatar.
The maritime agency said the tanker reported being hit by multiple projectiles and that casualties had been reported.
Authorities are investigating the incident, UKMTO said.
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