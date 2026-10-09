African Union Urges Restraint as Fighting Resumes in Eastern DR Congo

By Staff, Agencies

The African Union has called on all parties to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to respect existing ceasefire agreements and avoid actions that could undermine ongoing peace efforts.

The appeal followed talks held Monday in Goma between AU mediators, representatives of the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23), UN agencies and humanitarian organizations. Discussions focused on the security situation, humanitarian conditions and efforts to advance peace negotiations.

AFC/M23 captured Goma and Bukavu, the capitals of North and South Kivu provinces, during a major offensive in early 2025 and now controls large areas of both regions.

The AU panel called for “strict respect for ceasefire commitments, full cooperation with verification mechanisms, and restraint from actions that could undermine the peace process.” It also urged the parties to continue negotiations through the Doha peace process.

Mediators called for stronger protection of civilians, particularly women and girls, measures to prevent sexual violence and accountability for abuses. They also stressed the need for safe humanitarian access to affected communities and the protection of schools and essential services.

The appeal comes after fighting resumed in North Kivu in September, with clashes reported between Congolese government forces and AFC/M23 fighters in Masisi, Rutshuru and Walikale territories.

On September 20, the Congolese army accused the rebels of launching attacks on several fronts in violation of ceasefire agreements reached through the Doha and Washington peace processes. AFC/M23 has in turn accused government-aligned forces of carrying out attacks.

The humanitarian situation is further complicated by an Ebola outbreak in the country. While health authorities said last week that the outbreak had passed its peak, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that declining case numbers did not mean the disease was under control.