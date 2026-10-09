Ayatollah Khamenei: US-“Israeli” Attacks Fail to Break Iran’s Security Forces

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has praised Iran’s internal security forces, known as FARAJA, for maintaining their duties under US-“Israeli” attacks, stressing that repeated strikes against the force underscore its critical role in safeguarding the country’s stability.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sayyed Khamenei described FARAJA as one of the main pillars of Iran’s security, noting that the United States and "Israel" had targeted its personnel at every level, from senior commanders to junior officers.

He emphasized that the attacks had failed to deter the force from carrying out its responsibilities, saying its personnel continued protecting the country even as their centers and headquarters came under fire.

The Iranian Leader noted that FARAJA’s role has become increasingly prominent in recent years, extending across its command structures, headquarters, police stations, and local outposts. Its importance, he added, had become particularly evident during the two recent wars.

Sayyed Khamenei said the enemy’s persistent efforts to strike the force at every level had demonstrated just how essential the institution was to Iran’s security.

He described the attacks as attempts to weaken the country’s security system and undermine public stability, asserting that they had failed to shake the resolve of security personnel.

According to the Leader, FARAJA members continued their duties on the streets and in patrol vehicles with the same determination they displayed inside their facilities and headquarters, despite the attacks directed against them.

Sayyed Khamenei also highlighted the Iranian people’s appreciation for the sacrifices made by security personnel, saying that citizens continued to value the tireless efforts of those responsible for protecting the country, despite the hardships and injustices they faced.

Looking ahead, he called for comprehensive efforts to strengthen Iran’s security forces, emphasizing the need to improve personnel capabilities, material resources, and software infrastructure.

He placed particular emphasis on technological advancement, including the targeted application of artificial intelligence in data analysis. According to Sayyed Khamenei, such capabilities could improve FARAJA’s operational performance, enhance efficiency, and facilitate the execution of its security responsibilities.

Below is the full text of the message of the Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei: