Ayatollah Khamenei: US-“Israeli” Attacks Fail to Break Iran’s Security Forces
By Staff, Agencies
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has praised Iran’s internal security forces, known as FARAJA, for maintaining their duties under US-“Israeli” attacks, stressing that repeated strikes against the force underscore its critical role in safeguarding the country’s stability.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Sayyed Khamenei described FARAJA as one of the main pillars of Iran’s security, noting that the United States and "Israel" had targeted its personnel at every level, from senior commanders to junior officers.
He emphasized that the attacks had failed to deter the force from carrying out its responsibilities, saying its personnel continued protecting the country even as their centers and headquarters came under fire.
The Iranian Leader noted that FARAJA’s role has become increasingly prominent in recent years, extending across its command structures, headquarters, police stations, and local outposts. Its importance, he added, had become particularly evident during the two recent wars.
Sayyed Khamenei said the enemy’s persistent efforts to strike the force at every level had demonstrated just how essential the institution was to Iran’s security.
He described the attacks as attempts to weaken the country’s security system and undermine public stability, asserting that they had failed to shake the resolve of security personnel.
According to the Leader, FARAJA members continued their duties on the streets and in patrol vehicles with the same determination they displayed inside their facilities and headquarters, despite the attacks directed against them.
Sayyed Khamenei also highlighted the Iranian people’s appreciation for the sacrifices made by security personnel, saying that citizens continued to value the tireless efforts of those responsible for protecting the country, despite the hardships and injustices they faced.
Looking ahead, he called for comprehensive efforts to strengthen Iran’s security forces, emphasizing the need to improve personnel capabilities, material resources, and software infrastructure.
He placed particular emphasis on technological advancement, including the targeted application of artificial intelligence in data analysis. According to Sayyed Khamenei, such capabilities could improve FARAJA’s operational performance, enhance efficiency, and facilitate the execution of its security responsibilities.
Below is the full text of the message of the Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei:
In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful
Security is one of God’s most important blessings. Ensuring security in the various parts of our beloved Iran – from major cities to areas with the least population in villages and neighborhoods, from arduous border-guarding duties that are carried out under harsh weather conditions and in diverse terrains from mountain ranges and seas to plains, forests, and the country’s most central areas – is indebted to the valor and courage of the selfless, hardworking personnel of the Police Force, which is one of the firm pillars of the country’s security.
This security provides the necessary conditions for various aspects of social and moral well-being along with public welfare in society. In addition to being a form of jihad on the path of God, such a valuable service enjoys strong social support. The prominent role of the Police Force at various levels – from command and staff levels to police stations and outposts – in ensuring security has become even more pronounced in recent years, and signs of this impact became even more evident during the Second and Third Imposed Wars. The focus and persistence of the criminal US-Zionist enemy in striking at the Police Force at its various levels, from its highest command levels down to those who are on the frontline, has only served to underscore the paramount importance of this institution more than ever. However, the enemy’s desperate efforts and malicious attacks on the pillars of social order and security, which are unparalleled throughout history, have not caused the courageous personnel of the Police Force to waver even a fraction in their mission. They continued to carry out, even in the streets and in vehicles, the same roles and duties they had performed in their stations and posts.
For this reason, the oppressed but powerful nation of Iran is appreciative of the tireless efforts and endeavors of those who serve to safeguard the country’s security. In turn, the personnel of the Police Force, who come from the heart of society much like the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], can further strengthen the public’s trust in this invaluable institution with their conduct that inspires trust. It is often the case that the efforts and sacrifices of those who safeguard security are taken for granted by some people, and it’s precisely this state of being wronged and unrecognized that amplifies their reward in the sight of God. A comprehensive strengthening of the forces responsible for safeguarding security in all respects, including human resources, hardware, and software – particularly through the advancement of technology, such as the purposeful use of artificial intelligence in data analysis – plays an important role in improving the ability of the Police Force to carry out their missions and facilitates their work.
I extend my gratitude to all the personnel and valiant, courageous forces of the Police Force, especially to its brave, tireless, astute Commander for his devoted efforts. I am hopeful that with the prayers of our Master (Imam Mahdi) (may God hasten his noble reappearance) they will achieve ever-greater success in further increasing the security, strength, and honor of Islamic Iran.
Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei
Mehr 16, 1405 AHS [Oct. 8, 2026]