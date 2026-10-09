Sayyed Al-Houthi: Saudi Aggression Against Yemen Doomed to Fail, Warns Qatar of Regime-Change Plot

By Staff, Agencies

Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to break the will of the Yemeni people would ultimately fail, as he addressed the 10th anniversary of the Great Hall massacre in Sanaa.

He stressed that Saudi Arabia’s losses would continue to mount the longer it maintained its aggression and blockade against Yemen. He accused Riyadh of committing war crimes in coordination with the United States and “Israel,” while warning Qatar against deepening its involvement in the campaign against the Yemeni people.

The Yemeni leader also reaffirmed the ability of Yemeni forces to strike any target in the Red Sea or Arabian Sea from anywhere inside Yemen, and called on the public to participate in mass demonstrations on Friday.

Recalling the Saudi attack on the Great Hall in Sanaa in 2016, Sayyed Al-Houthi said the massacre left approximately 1,000 people martyred or wounded. He noted that every Yemeni governorate had since witnessed what he described as crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by the Saudi regime.

He accused Riyadh of deliberately targeting Yemeni civilians alongside its US and “Israeli” partners, dismissing Saudi Arabia’s objective of forcing Yemenis into submission as nothing more than an illusion. He emphasized that the kingdom would continue to suffer mounting losses as long as its aggression and blockade persisted.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also challenged Saudi Arabia’s religious claims, arguing that although the kingdom presents itself as the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the sword depicted on its flag has been used against the peoples of the Islamic world.

He accused the Saudi regime of being addicted to shedding innocent blood and urged Muslims worldwide to recognize it as a criminal entity that, in his words, does not represent Islam but follows the “Zionist” approach.

Reflecting on nearly 12 years of aggression, the Ansarullah leader said the conflict had demonstrated that continued bloodshed only strengthened the Yemeni people’s determination to resist. He warned that those who support Riyadh’s campaign would share responsibility for the injustices inflicted on Yemen.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further said that Saudi Arabia was seeking regime change in Qatar, an objective he said was also shared by Bahrain’s ruling Al Khalifa family.

He revealed that he had delivered a warning to Qatar the previous day, pointing to Doha’s current support for the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen. Even this degree of involvement, he cautioned, makes Qatar complicit in the injustice suffered by the Yemeni people.

The Ansarullah leader also reminded Qataris of the consequences of their earlier participation in the campaign against Yemen. Rather than rewarding Doha for its involvement, he said, Saudi Arabia eventually turned against Qatar through a political and economic boycott, military intimidation and incitement, seeking to isolate the country.

On the military front, Sayyed Al-Houthi reiterated that Yemeni forces possess the capability to strike targets throughout the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, regardless of their location within Yemen. He said Yemen’s adversaries were angered by the country’s assertion of sovereignty over its territory.

He rejected claims that Yemen was responsible for threatening international shipping, instead accusing Saudi Arabia of turning the Bab Al-Mandab area into a war zone.

Sayyed Al-Houthi stressed that Yemen maintains a strong strategic position and said Yemeni forces were inflicting devastating blows on Saudi troop concentrations. He also pointed to losses affecting Saudi oil exports, alongside attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities and military bases.

Concluding his remarks, the Ansarullah leader renewed his call for millions of Yemenis to take to the streets on Friday, urging mass demonstrations in Sanaa and across all Yemeni governorates to reaffirm their rejection of aggression and blockade.