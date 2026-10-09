Mamdani: ICE Agent Shoots and Wounds Man in NY City as Child Sits in Car

By Staff, Agencies

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] agent shot and wounded a man inside his vehicle in New York City’s Marble Hill neighborhood on Thursday, while a 5-year-old child was in the car, according to city officials.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said preliminary reports indicated that federal agents surrounded the man and the child before firing multiple rounds. The child was believed to have escaped physical injury, he added.

Describing the incident as “unconscionable and incredibly serious,” Mamdani said he intended to speak with President Donald Trump and demand an end to ICE enforcement operations in the city.

“I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities,” the mayor said.

The US Department of Homeland Security [DHS], which oversees ICE, said its officers were carrying out a targeted enforcement operation in the Bronx to arrest a man from the Dominican Republic who had a previous criminal conviction.

According to the department, an ICE officer discharged a firearm during the operation, injuring the man. DHS said officers provided immediate medical assistance and confirmed that the individual was alive and receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The department placed the shooting at approximately 4 p.m. local time on Thursday.

DHS also alleged that the man had associations with a gang and previous criminal convictions, but it did not publicly identify him or provide evidence to substantiate the claims.

The incident comes amid mounting criticism of federal immigration enforcement tactics, particularly the use of deadly force against immigrants and the subsequent characterization of targeted individuals as gang members.

The Trump administration has also repeatedly accused immigrants and protesters of using vehicles as weapons, citing alleged vehicular attacks to justify cases in which federal agents opened fire.

The shooting is likely to intensify tensions surrounding ICE operations in New York City, particularly following the mayor’s demand that the federal government halt enforcement actions in the city.