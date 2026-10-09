Yemeni Army Spox: Saudi Arabia Launches 59 Attacks on Yemen in 24 Hours

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi warplanes carried out 59 airstrikes and missile attacks across Yemen over the past 24 hours, martyring and injuring several civilians, including women and children, according to Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree.

The attacks targeted the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Marib, Hajjah, Saada, Hodeida, Lahj, Raymah, Ibb and Al-Bayda.

Brigadier General Saree said Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases to conduct the strikes, while the missile attacks were launched from Najran.

With the latest assault, the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks against Yemen since the escalation began has reached 1,857, he added.

In response to the Saudi aggression, Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three separate strikes against King Khalid Airport in Riyadh on Thursday, while also targeting the military bases in Najran and Khamis Mushait.

Yemeni forces continued ground operations against gatherings affiliated with Saudi forces in several areas, including Ras Al-Ara, Bab Al-Mandab and Taiz.

Saree further announced that Yemeni Armed Forces had targeted Saudi military gatherings and reinforcements at the Qa’wa camp in the Ras al-Ara area with ballistic missiles.

He said the strikes scored direct hits, causing numerous deaths and injuries and setting several weapons depots ablaze.