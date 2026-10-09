Labor Retains Starmer’s Former London Seat as Green Party Leader Vows to Remain in Post

By Staff, Agencies

Britain’s ruling Labor Party has retained a parliamentary seat in Greater London previously held by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after its candidate, Sagal Abdi-Wali, defeated Green Party leader Zack Polanski in Thursday’s by-election.

Abdi-Wali secured 12,292 votes, representing 45.17% of the total, in the Holborn and St. Pancras constituency, while Polanski finished second with 8,928 votes, or 32.81%, according to British media reports.

The Conservative Party came in third with 1,922 votes, followed by Reform UK with 1,612 and the Liberal Democrats with 924.

Abdi-Wali’s victory allows Labour to retain the constituency’s parliamentary seat following Starmer’s departure. The seat has consistently supported Labour in previous elections.

Despite his defeat, Polanski confirmed that he would remain leader of the Green Party, rejecting suggestions that his decision to contest the by-election had been a mistake.

Speaking to journalists, he said the campaign had provided an opportunity to promote the party’s policies and values, including rent controls, measures to tackle the climate crisis, and the nationalization of Thames Water.

Polanski also expressed satisfaction with his campaign experience, saying he had enjoyed engaging with residents of Holborn and St. Pancras over the preceding weeks.

The result preserves Labour’s hold on the constituency, while Polanski’s second-place finish gives the Green Party an opportunity to maintain its political profile despite failing to secure the seat.