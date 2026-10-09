Sanaa Warns Airlines Against Saudi Airspace as Riyadh Intensifies Strikes on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center [HOCC] of the Sanaa government has renewed its warning to airlines operating in Saudi airspace, declaring that the area constitutes an operational theater for the Yemeni Armed Forces, except for the airspace above Mecca and Medina.

The center urged all airlines to take the warning seriously and avoid the designated airspace, warning that it would bear no responsibility for risks or consequences arising from failure to comply. It added that the warning would remain in effect until further notice, with any developments to be announced as they occur.

Meanwhile, Sanaa-based Saba News Agency reported that Saudi aircraft had carried out a series of airstrikes against civilian industrial facilities, including the Sama Al-Nahda Factory for Building and Electrical Materials in the Al-Jamana area, north of Sanaa, and a sponge factory in the Shamlan area, northwest of the capital.

The Ministry of Health in the Sanaa government reported that two civilians, including a woman, sustained serious injuries in the two airstrikes targeting areas northwest of Sanaa.

Saudi warplanes also struck the areas of Al-Zakheera, Al-Masahin and Al-Zaazea in the Al-Shamayatayn District, south of Taiz Governorate.

Sanaa authorities said the attacks formed part of an ongoing escalation involving strikes against civilian sites across the governorates of Sanaa, Saada, Taiz, Hajjah and Marib.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Thursday that Saudi warplanes had carried out 59 airstrikes and missile attacks across Yemen in the preceding 24 hours, resulting in civilian martyrdoms and injuries, including among women and children.

According to Saree, the latest attacks brought the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks against Yemen since the escalation began to 1,857.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh on three separate occasions on Thursday and struck the military bases in Najran and Khamis Mushait.

Yemeni forces also continued ground operations against Saudi-affiliated military gatherings in several areas, including Ras al-Ara, Bab Al-Mandab and Taiz.

Saree further announced that Yemeni forces had launched ballistic missile attacks against Saudi troop concentrations and military reinforcements at the Qa’wa camp in the Ras al-Ara area.

The developments come amid escalating military confrontation, with Sanaa warning airlines of the risks associated with Saudi airspace while reporting continued Saudi attacks on Yemeni territory and retaliatory operations by Yemeni forces.