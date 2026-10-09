Iran: Hands Full against the Enemy

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Brigade General Reza Talaei- Nik confirmed that the armed forces remain fully equipped and combat-ready against the enemy, with weapons production not only continuing but sharply increasing despite recent aggression.

Talaei-Nik declared that “the hands of the armed forces are full” in terms of equipment, weapons, and a continuous, resilient supply chain, stressing that there is no shortage facing the enemy.

He said production in the seven months following the imposed 40-day war of aggression rose 2.5 times compared with the equivalent period before the conflict.

The surge was achieved through secure alternative production sites and the participation of some 9,000 private knowledge-based companies, while strategic reserves were maintained above consumption levels.

Talaei-Nik paid tribute to the late Defense Minister, Martyr Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, describing him as a pious, loyal, and highly capable manager who, during 18 months in office, expanded the ministry’s knowledge-based network by 35 percent and delivered an 80 percent rise in production capacity in his first year.

The martyred minister, he noted, remained engaged in defense affairs until moments before his martyrdom en route to a Defense Council meeting.

The spokesman said the foundations laid under Nasirzadeh enabled Iran’s victory in the 12-day imposed war through asymmetric defense and economic defense measures.

Iranian costs, weapon for weapon and missile for missile, were between one and 50 times lower than those of the enemy, which relied on advanced foreign technologies and a broad international support network linked to the United States and the Zionist entity.

In the longer Ramadan War, which lasted 3.5 times the duration of the 12-day conflict, indigenous systems destroyed more than 20 times as many enemy drones, Talaei-Nik said.

He added that enemy naval forces withdrew and that further defeats await those seeking to sustain aggression and terrorism in the region.

Production lines, he stressed, operate with factories positioned to incorporate battlefield feedback rapidly, ensuring readiness for a prolonged confrontation and surplus capacity for export once the enemy is defeated.

The Defense Ministry’s ATAKA organization has also allocated more than 20,000 billion tomans to readiness and supplies, alongside a 45 percent increase in welfare services for personnel.

Talaei-Nik confirmed the nomination of Engineer Mehrdad Akhlaqi as the new defense minister, citing his expertise in missiles, drones, and strategic weapons, and outlined plans for a “Re-creation and Excellence Headquarters” comprising five specialized staffs and 14 committees. Fifty dual-use technology projects with the private sector are already under way.

He said the armed forces -- Army, IRG, and police -- remain integrated and victorious to this moment, with the enemy’s shift toward economic pressure also destined to fail.

The spokesman closed by honoring Iran’s five martyred defense ministers and reaffirming the ministry’s duty to the nation and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.