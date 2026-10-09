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Three Years After October 7: Most Settlers Fear It Could Happen Again

Three Years After October 7: Most Settlers Fear It Could Happen Again
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Three years after the Al-Aqsa Flood, an “Israeli” Channel 13 poll shows that a majority of settlers believe another October 7 could happen, while opinions remain divided over who won the war against Hamas.

Three Years After October 7: Most Settlers Fear It Could Happen Again

 

Israel Hamas Palestine AlAqsaFlood

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Last Update: 09-10-2026 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

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