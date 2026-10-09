Saudi Strikes on Sanaa Injure Civilians, Destroy Two Factories

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi airstrikes hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa early Friday, causing injuries and damaging a large number of homes.

The strikes destroyed two factories in the capital, one producing textiles and the other construction materials, the correspondent reported.

In detail, Yemen's Saba News Agency reported that one strike targeted a sponge factory in the Shamlan area in northwestern Sanaa, while another hit the Sama Al-Nahda factory for construction and electrical materials in the Jamhana area north of the capital.

The strike on the sponge factory also damaged a mosque and homes in the surrounding area, according to SABA.

The Health Ministry of the Sanaa government said two civilians, including a woman, sustained serious injuries in two Saudi airstrikes in northwestern Sanaa.

The strikes came as Saudi airstrikes on Yemen continued, while Yemen's Armed Forces have responded by targeting vital facilities in Saudi territory and Saudi military deployments in Yemen.

Earlier, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Saudi forces had carried out 59 airstrikes and missile attacks across Yemen over a 24-hour period, killing and injuring several civilians, including women and children.

The attacks targeted Sanaa and the governorates of al-Jawf, Taiz, Marib, Hajjah, Saada, Hodeidah, Lahj, Raymah, Ibb, and al-Bayda, according to Saree.

Saree said Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, while the missile attacks were launched from Najran.

The latest attacks brought the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks on Yemen since the escalation began to 1,857, Saree said.

In response to the Saudi attacks, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh three times on October 8 and also struck military bases in Najran and Khamis Mushait.

The Yemeni forces continued ground operations against concentrations affiliated with Saudi forces in areas including Ras al-Ara, Bab al-Mandab, and Taiz.