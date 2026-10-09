UK Arrests Two Latvian Nationals Over Breach at US-NATO Intelligence Base

By Staff, Agencies

British counterterrorism police have arrested two Latvian nationals accused of breaking into a military installation in Cambridgeshire that hosts major US and NATO intelligence operations, days after a separate security scare at another American military base triggered allegations of an Iranian-linked plot.

The two men, aged 32 and 36, were detained early Thursday inside RAF Molesworth after security personnel discovered an abandoned vehicle and a breach in the installation’s perimeter fence, according to police.

Both suspects, who reside in the United Kingdom, were initially arrested on suspicion of trespassing and criminal damage. They were subsequently detained under the National Security Act on suspicion of entering a prohibited site for a purpose prejudicial to the UK. Authorities have not disclosed their identities or established a motive for the alleged intrusion.

Located approximately 70 miles north of London, RAF Molesworth hosts US military intelligence operations covering Europe and Africa, alongside NATO’s Intelligence Fusion Centre. Although officially designated a Royal Air Force station, the facility is operated by the US military and does not function as an active airfield.

Counterterrorism investigators have taken charge of the investigation. However, British authorities have not publicly presented evidence linking the breach to espionage, terrorism, or a foreign government.

“We’re very aware of the recent heightened interest and concern around military sites,” said Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London. She nevertheless stressed that there was currently no evidence connecting the Molesworth incident to the events at RAF Fairford.

The arrests follow a widely publicized security scare at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, where five men were detained on September 27 after police discovered three suspicious vans near the base. The installation had been used by American bombers during the US-"Israeli" war against Iran.

The incident initially prompted allegations of a possible terrorist bombing or drone attack. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham subsequently cited what he described as “strong indications” of Iranian involvement, claims that Tehran rejected.

Police later confirmed that no explosive devices had been found, with investigators discovering only quantities of petrol in the vehicles. All five suspects were released on bail within days, raising further questions about the initial assessment of the alleged threat.

Two additional men, including a dual British-Iranian national, were subsequently arrested in connection with the suspected plot. Both were also released on bail, bringing the total number of suspects released without charges to seven.

The Fairford incident coincided with Washington’s abrupt withdrawal of its B-1 strategic bombers from the British installation. US President Donald Trump linked the decision to security concerns, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio played down a direct connection between the alleged plot and the redeployment.

In the latest case, investigators also called in explosives specialists to examine the abandoned vehicle discovered at RAF Molesworth. Nearby roads were temporarily placed under a security cordon, but the restrictions were lifted after the examination found nothing suspicious.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities yet to establish the suspects’ motives or publicly identify any connection to a wider security threat.