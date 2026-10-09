Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Backed Advance Toward Bab al-Mandab

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) targeted Saudi-backed forces attempting to advance toward the southern side of Bab al-Mandab from Lahj, a military source told Saba News Agency on Friday.

According to the source, the attack was repelled, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries among the Saudi-backed forces and the destruction or disabling of several military vehicles.

The source also said Yemeni forces had completed the expulsion of Saudi-affiliated forces from areas of Jabal Habashi in Taiz. It claimed that areas captured by the Yemeni forces in the latest operations now cover more than 2,000 square kilometers.

The reported gains were described as an extension of earlier territorial advances along the western coast, where the Yemeni forces reportedly control more than 5,000 square kilometers stretching from Mokha to Dhubab and Bab al-Mandab.

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said three Saudis were killed in two attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The authority said the first attack struck several airport facilities, while the second hit an aircraft parked at the airport.

Saudi Airlines confirmed that one of its aircraft was damaged while on the ground and said it was empty of passengers at the time.

The airline also announced that one of its employees was killed in the incident at King Khalid International Airport.

The developments come as the Yemeni Armed Forces continue their reported retaliation against Saudi Arabia, launching ballistic missile attacks targeting Saudi airports and oil facilities under what they describe as a “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation” equation.